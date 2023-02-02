Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $450.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $398.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.33 and a 200-day moving average of $383.21. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $621.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $524,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $91,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

