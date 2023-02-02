Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIMGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of CIM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,251. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Chimera Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

