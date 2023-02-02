China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
China Hongqiao Group Price Performance
CHHQF opened at $0.92 on Monday. China Hongqiao Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.
