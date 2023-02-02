China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.63. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 41,675 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 8.8 %
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.
