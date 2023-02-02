Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.18

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 157000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

