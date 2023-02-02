Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $57,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,814.42.

CMG opened at $1,652.56 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,499.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,534.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

