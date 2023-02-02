CIBC Downgrades Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) to Neutral

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 3,913,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,587. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.