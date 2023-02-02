Cimpress plc Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

CMPR stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Cimpress has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $70.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $528,058.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,804. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

