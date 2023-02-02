CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) is Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,000 shares during the period. CinCor Pharma comprises approximately 11.6% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 13.89% of CinCor Pharma worth $199,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CinCor Pharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CinCor Pharma by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CinCor Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 37,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CINC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

CinCor Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

