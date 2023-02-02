CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) is Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,000 shares during the period. CinCor Pharma comprises approximately 11.6% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 13.89% of CinCor Pharma worth $199,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CinCor Pharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CinCor Pharma by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CinCor Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 37,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CINC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

CinCor Pharma Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

