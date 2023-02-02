Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRUS traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

