Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,458,609. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

