Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.46

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and traded as high as $36.00. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 6,445 shares changing hands.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

