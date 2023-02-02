Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.00. 1,863,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.99.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $137.54.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.