Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Increased by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 4.9% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.07. 4,771,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,952. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,121.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,285 shares of company stock valued at $24,079,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

