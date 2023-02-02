CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 606.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

