Cobak Token Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $49.21 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00410003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.77 or 0.28779206 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00556870 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,574,649 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

