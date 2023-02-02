Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,337.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($28.87).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.96) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.11) to GBX 2,500 ($30.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,979.50 ($24.45) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,552 ($31.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,963.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,960.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,544.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($24.74), for a total value of £595,572.02 ($735,546.52). Insiders acquired a total of 633 shares of company stock worth $1,245,491 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.