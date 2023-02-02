Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance
Shares of CL stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.
Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.
Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.
