Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

