Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 115,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.81. 2,133,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,628. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

