Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,395. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.