Comparing biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biote and Smart for Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.82 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart for Life.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -20.05% 5.99% Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares biote and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for biote and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

biote currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 124.78%. Smart for Life has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,882.08%. Given Smart for Life’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than biote.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Smart for Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

biote beats Smart for Life on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

