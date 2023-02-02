Comparing JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) & Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOYY and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get JOYY alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.62 billion 1.13 -$80.29 million $6.95 5.46 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 2.57 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOYY.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JOYY and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

JOYY currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.89%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 23.37% 4.02% 2.45% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JOYY beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Rating)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.