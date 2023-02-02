CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

CNMD traded up $7.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.27. 1,212,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,371. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -27.12%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CONMED by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CONMED by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

