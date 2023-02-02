ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,304 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $708,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $110,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of COP traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,826. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.90. The company has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.