Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 255 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.