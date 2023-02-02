Continuum Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $1,713.57 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

