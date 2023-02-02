Continuum Finance Price Tops $0.0535 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 73.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $2,066.39 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00407396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,792.82 or 0.28599300 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00526783 BTC.

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

