Contrasting Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 11.48% 4.90% 4.19% HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digihost Technology and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digihost Technology and HeartCore Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million 2.22 $290,000.00 $0.08 24.75 HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 2.07 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

