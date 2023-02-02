Contrasting Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Houston American Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 37.21% 44.47% 17.71% Houston American Energy -52.84% -8.93% -8.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 1.46 $916.54 million $5.93 2.51 Houston American Energy $1.33 million 27.70 -$1.02 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Houston American Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Houston American Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $32.44, indicating a potential upside of 118.04%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Houston American Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

