Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in CF Industries by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370,198 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 273.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 430,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after buying an additional 315,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

