Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $296,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.