Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $10,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,022,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,720,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,707 shares of company stock valued at $35,781,359. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

