Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $3,930,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 27.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $513.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.95. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.99 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen boosted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.