Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,027,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

