Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in American International Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.36 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

