Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,583 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Guggenheim lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Splunk to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

SPLK opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.