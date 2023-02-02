Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,831 shares of company stock worth $10,828,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

