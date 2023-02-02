Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HAE opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

