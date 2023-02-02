Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,139 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,139 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

