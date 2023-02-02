Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 56.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $342.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.34 and its 200 day moving average is $339.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,010 shares of company stock valued at $41,931,428. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

