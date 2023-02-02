Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 329 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR opened at $158.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

