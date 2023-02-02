Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Halliburton by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE HAL opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.