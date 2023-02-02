Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.42 million. Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,128. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.