CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €0.57 ($0.62) and last traded at €0.57 ($0.62). Approximately 12,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.58 ($0.63).

CORESTATE Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Stories

