Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.42 EPS.

Corning Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 249,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 59,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

