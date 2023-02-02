Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $568.00 at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $538.00 to $568.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.39.

COST traded up $9.33 on Thursday, hitting $527.24. 525,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,029. The company has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.85 and its 200-day moving average is $501.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,452 shares of company stock worth $2,202,621. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

