Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $568.00 at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $538.00 to $568.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.
COST has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.39.
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8 %
COST traded up $9.33 on Thursday, hitting $527.24. 525,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,029. The company has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.85 and its 200-day moving average is $501.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,452 shares of company stock worth $2,202,621. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
