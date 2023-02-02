Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

NYSE:CR opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

