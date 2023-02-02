Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46, Briefing.com reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $532.33. 8,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,523. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.30. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $648.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

