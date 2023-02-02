Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,419 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after buying an additional 570,685 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 243,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after buying an additional 207,953 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,801,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.