Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.